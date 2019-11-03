Tabor, Sara Katherine McCracken

Our beautiful, strong, incredible mother, Sara Katherine McCracken Tabor, age 79, of Bristol, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 1, 2019, at her residence. She was born on September 28, 1940, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late John Roy and Nettie Gertrude Keith McCracken. She was a director of Food Services. Sara attended First Assembly of God of Bristol, Tenn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Lewis Tabor and; sister, Anne Lee Weatherly. She is survived by her children, Sherry Collins, Susan Smith, Jack Mitchell II and wife Tracy, and Cara Crawford and husband Jay; brother, Robert McCracken; eight grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

