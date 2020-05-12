Rufus Charles "R.C." Sykes KINGSPORT, Tenn. Heaven gained a precious man when Rufus Charles "R.C." Sykes, 73, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Born in Caretta, West Virginia, and lived for the last 51 years in Kingsport, R.C. loved to share stories about his childhood growing up in Russell and Buchanan Counties in Virginia. R.C. served in the United States Army from 1966-1968 having a tour of duty in the Panama Canal Zone. He graduated with an Associate's Degree as a Mechanical Designer from Tri-Cities Tech in 1971 and worked at several different companies. He enjoyed family research and family get-togethers having organized a Sykes Family Reunion. He also enjoyed camping and his cabin in Smyth County, Virginia as well as going with his best friend Josh Snapp and several friends to their cabin near Roanoke. He attended Kingsport Community Church until his health prevented his attending. He was also a member of the Indian Springs Ruritan. R.C. was preceded in death by his parents, Troy Sykes and Artie Owens Sykes Cochran; a brother, Ronnie Colley; and a sister, Wanda Viers. R.C. is survived by his wife, Jewel and their son, Travis and his family, Jeni and Nate; three sisters, Sharon Gatens, Loretta (Gian) Argentati, and Anita (Rick); two nieces and two nephews. R.C. had been blessed with many wonderful neighbors and friends who he cherished. Committal services will be held at East Lawn Memorial Park on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. with military rites provided by American Legion Posts 3/265. R.C. will be laid to rest following the committal services at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the Sykes family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Sykes family.

