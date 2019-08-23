Edith Carolyn Sybert, age 81, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at her residence. She was born on August 22, 1937, in Mendota, Va., a daughter of the late Lewis Preston and Bertie Moore McCracken. Edith was a former employee for Shelby Manor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Robert McCracken, Ruby Poe and Edna Walden. She is survived by her children, Lester Sybert and Kimberly Gibson, and their father, Gene Sybert; grandchildren: Diane Sybert and Sharleen Sybert; great-grandchildren, Brianna Hicks and Brayden Hewlett; siblings, James McCracken and wife Evelyn, Ernest McCracken and Sandy, Billy McCracken and Pat, Betty Poe, and Dorothy Ingle and husband, Charlie; special friend, Gloria Striker; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at North Bristol Baptist Church with the Rev. Travis Ingle officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holly Help Spay and Neuter, P.O. Box 1264, Bristol, VA 24203. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Hanger Best prices in town! Free estimates! Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
Appalachian Property Solutions WE LOVE THE SMALL JOBS! Gutter clean outs, sheetrock repairs, painting, concrete repairs, foundations, siding, windows and door, kitchens and baths, roof repairs, flooring, cabinets, etc. We do the jobs other contractors won't do! The plus is this: WE SHOW UP!!…