Edith Carolyn Sybert, age 81, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at her residence. She was born on August 22, 1937, in Mendota, Va., a daughter of the late Lewis Preston and Bertie Moore McCracken. Edith was a former employee for Shelby Manor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Robert McCracken, Ruby Poe and Edna Walden. She is survived by her children, Lester Sybert and Kimberly Gibson, and their father, Gene Sybert; grandchildren, Diane Sybert and Sharleen Sybert; great-grandchildren, Brianna Hicks, Billy McCracken, Pat McCracken, Betty Poe, and Dorothy Ingle and husband, Charlie; special friend, Gloria Striker; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at North Bristol Baptist Church with the Rev. Travis Ingle officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holly Help Spay and Neuter, P.O. Box 1264, Bristol, VA 24203. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

