ABINGDON, Va. Lander Swygert, age 69, joined the Lord and Savior on May 15, 2020. He was born on June 13, 1950, a son of the late John Raynall and Gladys Swygert, of Bristol, Va. Lander is survived by his loving wife, Lovena Dye Swygert, and his daughter, Canice Swygert Weddle, and her husband, Lance Weddle, of Abingdon, Va. He was the beloved "Poppy" to his three grandchildren, Carys, Locker, and Khash. He served in the Army Reserves and graduated from Emory and Henry College. He is a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church of Abingdon, Va. Lander was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather, whose gentle and kind spirit will forever be missed by his loved ones. Services will be held privately to celebrate and honor his life. Condolences may be expressed online at www.frostfuneralhome.com Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Swygert.

To plant a tree in memory of Lander Swygert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries