Sean Swiney, age 23, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on December 19, 1996, and was a lifelong resident of Bristol. Sean was a blessing and loved by all who knew him. Sean served as an example of how we should appreciate the blessings given to each of us from our Heavenly Father. He loved and enjoyed his caregivers and especially his Ma-Maw Mary. Sean is now enjoying all the things in Heaven that he couldn't on Earth. Sean was preceded in death by his dad, David; grandfather, Bob; and cousin, Justin. He is survived by his grandmother, Mary; several uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews as well as special caregivers, Donna Collins, Jane Morton, James Murphy, Brianna Poe and Linda Bowers. The service will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, in the Glenwood Mausoleum Chapel with the Rev. Danny Ray Hardin officiating. Friends may come by Weaver Funeral Home from 1 until 2 p.m. Thursday. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
