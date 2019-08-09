BRISTOL, Tenn. Kenneth Eugene Sweet, age 92, and of the Denton Valley community, passed on Thursday, August 8, 2019, in Bristol Regional Medical Center. Mr. Sweet was a longtime employee of Pet Milk, a lifelong farmer, and attended Greenwood Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lena Sweet; wife, Anna Elizabeth Baumgardner Sweet; son, Kyle Sweet; brothers, Brack, Kermit, and Lacy Sweet; and sisters, Georgia Roberts, Ruth Smith, Cleo Leonard, and Katherine Tate. Mr. Sweet is survived by a host of nieces and nephews. Visition will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, in Greenwood Baptist Church, Denton Valley Road, Abingdon, Va. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m with the Rev. Joe Powers officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Kenneth Eugene Sweet is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.