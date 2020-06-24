Marilyn Marie Monn Swartz, age 80, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, reunited with her beloved husband, James in Heaven. The graveside service will be private in Glenwood Cemetery with Pastor Steve Patterson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Virginia Avenue United Methodist Church, 1127 Virginia Avenue, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
