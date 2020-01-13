RURAL RETREAT, Va. Daniel Wayne Sutphin, age 71, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at his home. Mr. Sutphin was born in Pulaski, Va. to the late John R. Sutphin and Mary Magdalene Sutphin and was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles, Hubert and Johnny Sutphin; his sisters, Mary Jane Kemp and Nancy Hollandsworth. He was retired from Klockner Pentaplast of Rural Retreat, Va. Mr. Sutphin loved his grandchildren and enjoyed fishing. Survivors include, his daughter, Diana Ashley and husband, Chris, of Marion, Va.; his sons, Thomas Sutphin and wife, Alexandra, of Italy, Michael Wayne Sutphin of North Carolina; brother, Roger Sutphin of Dublin; sister, Glenna Jarrells and husband, Danny of Pulaski; his grandchildren, Christin Danielle Ashley, Ryan Thomas Sutphin, Jessica Davis; several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to services. Interment will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Blevins Cemetery in White Top, Va. Flowers will be appreciated or memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Sutphin family.
