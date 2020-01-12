Sutphin, Daniel Wayne

RURAL RETREAT, Va. Daniel Wayne Sutphin, age 71, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, this home. Arrangements will be announced by Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion.
