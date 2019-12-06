Dr. Robert G. "Bob" Sutherland LEBANON, Va. Dr. Robert G. "Bob" Sutherland, well known educator and personality died on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He was a native of Southwest Virginia, and was the son of Emory D. and Virginia Sutherland. Bob received his undergraduate and graduate degrees from East Tennessee State University, and his doctorate from Virginia Polytechnic Institute. He served in the military, in the states and abroad, and began his career in education in the public school system. Thereafter, he joined the faculty at Southwest Virginia Community College. He was also an adjunct professor for the University of Virginia at this time, and served as a consultant for Stanford University and National Laboratory of Higher Education. Dr. Sutherland was a professor and the Dean of Learning Resources at Southwest Virginia Community College. He also researched, developed and taught the unique class, "College Fulfillment", and authored a book on personal happiness relating to this class. He was an active participant in a wide range of professional and community services and activities, always responding positively when called upon to serve, giving generously of his time and efforts to the students, to the college and to the community. He chaired and served on numerous local boards of directors, and was appointed to statewide boards, including the Southwest Virginia Health Systems Board. Bob was an entrepreneur, a music events promoter, entertainer, and a motivational and events speaker. His love of music led to forming a band that performed throughout the area for many years. He promoted the Southwest Virginia Music Festival, which was listed as one of the top 20 events in the Southeast. He received numerous honors and awards for his services in this area, and was the recipient of the Governor's Award for the Arts. Dr. Sutherland was a charismatic individual with a quick wit, who loved life, knew how to be happy, and always strived to meet the needs of any and all of his fellowman. Bob was a member of the Lebanon Memorial United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Sutherland; and sisters, Hope Hall and Vickie Sutherland. Bob is survived by his wife, Sally; son, Robert; sisters, Judy Breeding and Phyllis Rose, and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of Dr. Sutherland's meaningful life will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 p.m. prior to service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Southwest Virginia Community College Educational Foundation, Attention: Susan Lowe, P.O. Box 1101, Richlands, VA 24641 Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Sutherland family.