Dr. Robert G. "Bob" Sutherland LEBANON, Va. Dr. Robert G. "Bob" Sutherland, well known educator and personality died on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He was a native of Southwest Virginia, and was the son of Emory D. and Virginia Sutherland. A celebration of Dr. Sutherland's meaningful life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 p.m. prior to service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Southwest Virginia Community College Educational Foundation, Attention: Susan Lowe, P.O. Box 1101, Richlands, VA 24641 Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Sutherland family.

