ABINGDON, Va. Juanita A. "Nita" Surber, age 65, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, at her home in Abingdon, Va., in the loving company of her husband of 54 years, Bobby G. "Bob" Surber. Nita was born on March 24, 1954, to the late Charlie and Regina Ellison. She was a loving wife, sister, and doting aunt. Nita was a rock to lean on always a beacon of light. She is now in the arms of her savior; gone from this earth, but never forgotten. Nita is survived by her devoted husband, Bob Surber of Abingdon, Va.; sisters, Linda Pierce, Roberta Walton, Cynthia Kingsley, and Mary Barker; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, October 6, 2019, at 6 p.m. at Adwolfe Freewill Baptist Church, 1032 Grubmore Road, Marion, VA 24354 with the Reverend Jack Sprinkles officiating. The family will receive friends from 5p.m. until the time of Celebration at the church. To share memories of Juanita A. "Nita" Surber, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Nita's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
