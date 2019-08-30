ABINGDON, Va. James C. "Jim" Surber, age 76, passed from this life on August 27, 2019, in Bristol Regional Medical Center. Jim was the eldest son of the late Watson and Delphia Chapman Surber. He was born and raised in Saltville, Va. and enjoyed all of the beautiful things the mountain area had to offer including hunting, fishing, and camping with his dad and brothers. Jim was a graduate of R.B. Worthy High School and served in the U.S. Air Force. Upon his discharge from the Air Force, he returned to Saltville briefly and then moved to Abingdon. He retired from Columbus-McKinnon Corp. and served as a security officer at Johnston Memorial Hospital. Jim volunteered at the Museum of the Middle Appalachians and enjoyed attending music events, movies, and the Barter Theater. He was much loved by his family and will be missed but our family's belief is that we will see Jim once again in God's glory. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Joanna Kelly Surber; sister, Dorothy Wasson; and brother, Johnny Surber. He is survived by his friend and companion, Lena Scott; sister, Helen Powers; brothers, Tom (Jennie) Surber, Bob (Nita) Surber, Lee (Sandra) Surber, and Watson (Julie) Surber Jr; nieces, Amanda Surber, Susan Wade, Katherine Doane, and Tonya Cassell; nephews, William Wasson, Tony Powers, and Tommy Powers; and beloved aunt, Elsie Surber. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, in Mt. Rose Cemetery with the Rev. Kenny Gilbert officiating. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of James C. "Jim" Surber is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
