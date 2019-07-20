Charles William "Charlie" Surber, 69, of the Alvarado community, passed away from complications of several medical conditions on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Charlie was employed at Columbus McKinnon Corporation for many years then became known as the pocket knife man at Leroy's Flea Market. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clayburn and Wilma Surber; a brother Clayburn "CB" Surber; and a brother-in-law, Dennis Brinegar. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Ruth Surber; two children, Dale (Michelle) Surber and Connie (Laura) Surber; three special grandchildren, Grayson and Autumn Surber and Finn Surber-Ginsburg. He is also survived by three sisters, Ruth (Terry) Thomas, Clara Mae Hawkins, and Becky Brinegar; two brothers, Tommy (Laura) Surber and Sammy Surber; and sister-in-law, Patricia Surber; and several special cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Garrett Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the Riverview Chapel at Garrett Funeral Home with Pastor Dwayne Dillard officiating. The committal service and interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Va. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mr. Surber and his family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph.#: (276) 475-3631.