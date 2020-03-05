Carolyn Summitt, age 69, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tenn., following an extended illness. Committal services and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, March 6, 2020, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens, in Abingdon, Va. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m., Friday. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 in memory of Carolyn. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Summitt and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.
Service information
11:00AM
19415 Lee Highway
Abingdon, VA 24210
Welcome to the Conversation
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389