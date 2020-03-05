Carolyn Summitt, age 69, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tenn., following an extended illness. Committal services and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, March 6, 2020, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens, in Abingdon, Va. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m., Friday. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 in memory of Carolyn. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Summitt and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.

To send flowers to the family of Carolyn Summitt, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 6
Committal Service & Interment
Friday, March 6, 2020
11:00AM
Forest Hills Memory Gardens
19415 Lee Highway
Abingdon, VA 24210
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Carolyn's Committal Service & Interment begins.

