Summitt, Carolyn

Carolyn Summitt, age 69, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center, in Bristol, Tenn., following an extended illness. She was born in Abingdon, Va., on January 17, 1951, a daughter of the late Roscoe G. Reynolds Sr. and Rozella J. Mink Reynolds. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Summitt; mother-in-law, Virgie Caldwell; daughter-in-law, Nancy Summitt; and step grandson, Nathaniel Justin Moody. Carolyn will be missed by everyone that knew her. She was formerly employed at Universal Fibers - CAMAC and Harwood Manufacturing. Before retiring she worked for VHCC, Abingdon, Va. She was a loving and a devoted daughter, wife, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved spending time with her great-grandchildren. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ, Mendota, Va. and loved to work the Wednesday Night Sharing Christ Mission to help feed the needy and homeless in the area. Carolyn is survived by one son, Brent Summitt and friend, Donna Rosenbalm; one daughter, Angela Carol Summitt; one granddaughter, Nicole Summitt; two great-granddaughters, Cassadea Summitt and Addison Justice; one step-grandson, Michael Blevins; one sister, Becky Carrier and husband, Tom; one brother, Roscoe G. Reynolds Jr. and wife, Susan; and one niece, Faith Reynolds. The family would like to express a special Thank You to the Doctors and Staff at BRMC, ICU, 2nd Floor, Washington Lee Elementary School and Officer Loudy for all the love and care shown to Carolyn during her illness. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA 24201. Friends and family may also come and visit at home anytime of the son, Brent Summitt, 524 Hill Drive, Apt. B, Bristol, VA 24201. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, with the Rev. Ray Davis officiating. Committal services and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, March 6, 2020, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens, in Abingdon, Va. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m., Friday. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 in memory of Carolyn. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Summitt and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.
