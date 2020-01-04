James Henry "Hank" Sullivan, 65, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Halley Sullivan and Ernestine Canter; brothers, Wayne Sullivan and Robert Sullivan; and sisters, Paulette Moore and Donna Fuller. He is survived by his children, Kayla Sullivan, Tiffany Lewis, and Dustin Lewis; grandchildren, Aiden, Jayce, Jayden, and Juliana; sisters, Phyllis Honaker and husband, Freddie, and Mary Worley; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Mountain Home National Cemetery on Monday January 6, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Military Honors provided by American Legion Hammonds Post 3 / Gate City 265. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.
