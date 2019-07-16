ST. PAUL, Va. Shirley Ruth Suit, 81, died Monday, July 15, 2019, at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tennessee. She was born in St. Paul, Virginia, daughter of the late Robert and Charlean Salyers Hale. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Milhorn; one brother, Paul "Tino" Salyers; lifelong companion, LeRoy Francis; and grandchild, Aidan Salyers. She is survived by her son, Jimmy Salyers of Castlewood, Virginia; two grandchildren, Kevin Salyers and Jeffery Salyers; four great-grandchildren, Jackson, Bella, Clayton and Chloe; three sisters, Lula B. Boyd of Abingdon, Virginia, Claudette Ervin of Dante, Virginia and Mary Salyers of St. Paul, Virginia; four brothers, Bob Salyers and wife, Mary of St. Paul, Virginia, Don Salyers and wife, Linda of Bluff City, Tennessee, Lee Roy Salyers and wife, Ann of Abingdon, Virginia and Jack Salyers and wife, Tiann of Castlewood, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Shirley Ruth Suit will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia with the Rev. Mike Moore officiating. Committal services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, Virginia. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Pallbearers will be family and friends. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Castlewood Funeral Home, Castlewood, Virginia. Online condolences may be sent to the Suit family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.