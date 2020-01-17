Rev. David F. Suetterlein David. Suetterlein, age 88, passed to his eternal home with his Lord on January 10, 2020. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living with Chaplain Rev. Rex Ward officiating. Condolences for the family may be sent to akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, Tenn., (423) 989-4800 is serving the family of The Rev. Suetterlein.
