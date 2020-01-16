David. Suetterlein, age 88, passed to his eternal home with his Lord on January 10, 2020. He was born to the Rev. F. Lawson Suetterlein and Florence Profit Suetterlein in Orange, N.J. and grew up in a Presbyterian manse. He attended Houghton College, Houghton, N.Y., where he met his wife, Lorraine. They were married in 1955. After he graduated from Princeton Theological Seminary in 1956, they spent the rest of their lives serving the Lord together: The Upper Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church in Pennsylvania Furnace, Pa. 1956-58: Petersburg Presbyterian Church in Scranton, Pa. from 1958-66 and he pastored the First Presbyterian Church of Wood Ridge from 1966 to 1990. In retirement, he co-founded The Union Church in Belgrade Lakes, Maine, with the Rev. Peter Misner. During the winter months of 1995-2011, he was Parish Associate of Visitation at the First Presbyterian Church of Haines City, Fla. David and Lorraine moved to Brookdale Senior Living in Bristol, Va. in 2016 from their beloved permanent home on Lake Cochnewagon, Maine. David leaves his wife Lorraine of 64 years; two sons, Peter (Karen) and Stephen (Terry), five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was a devoted family man, a faithful Pastor and a friend and helper to many. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living with Chaplain Rev. Rex Ward officiating. Condolences for the family may be sent to akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, Tenn., (423) 989-4800 is serving the family of The Rev. Suetterlein.
