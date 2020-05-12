Robbie Sturgill, age 45, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was born on November 14, 1974, and a lifelong resident of Bristol. Robbie worked as a salesman for Toyota of Bristol. Surviving are his parents, Robert and Rita Sturgill; sons, Shawn Sturgill and wife, Destiny, and John Lambert and wife, Laura; daughter, Dani Sturgill; granddaughter, Macey Sturgill; love of his life, Shayna Faris; sister, Wendy Conley; grandmother, Clemmie Sturgill; niece, Payton; nephew, Zach; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. The funeral service will be held 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Paul Dyke officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 5:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. The family has chosen to make the livestream of the service available to the public and may be viewed at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: XYEHTT In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vibrant Emotional Health, 50 Broadway, FI 19, New York, NY 10004. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

