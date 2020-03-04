Sturgill, Eva

DAMASCUS, Va. Eva Sturgill, 79, of Damascus, Va., passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her home. Arrangements will be announced later by Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va.

