Sturgill, Eva

DAMASCUS, Va. Eva Sturgill, 79, of Damascus, Va., passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her home. Arrangements will be announced later by Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va.
