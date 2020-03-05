Sturgill, Eva Mae Ashley

DAMASCUS, Va. Eva Mae Ashley Sturgill, 79, of Damascus, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her home. She was born on May 4, 1940, in Green Cove, Va., to the late Joseph Ashley and Pearl Rollins Ashley. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Joretta Smith and Beatrice Robbins and one brother, Tom Ashley. Eva was a lifelong resident of Washington County, Va., and worked as a beautician for many years. Survivors include her husband, Nick Sturgill; one son, Nickey Sturgill and girlfriend, Nicki Culbertson, of Damascus; very special granddaughter, Ashley Johnson and husband, Aaron, of Blountville, Tenn.; very special great grandchild, Jace and one that will be born in June which will be named Reid; and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m., on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Beulah Baptist Church with Brother Dwayne Dillard officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main Street, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Sturgill.

