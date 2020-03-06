DAMASCUS, Va. Eva Mae Ashley Sturgill, 79, of Damascus, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her home. A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m., on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Beulah Baptist Church with Brother Dwayne Dillard officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main Street, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Sturgill.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Mobile home, property searched in missing girl investigation
-
Investigators continue to look for missing toddler, hopeful she’s alive
-
Counties to share in Bristol casino revenues
-
Abingdon man dies in fatal overnight crash on I-81
-
Bristol judge sets next court date for missing toddler's mother, denies bond reduction request
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389