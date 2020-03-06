DAMASCUS, Va. Eva Mae Ashley Sturgill, 79, of Damascus, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her home. A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m., on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Beulah Baptist Church with Brother Dwayne Dillard officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main Street, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Sturgill.

To plant a tree in memory of Eva Sturgill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

