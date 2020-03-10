ABINGDON, Va. Mrs. Brazella Eileen Sturgill, 84, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from her residence. Her son and daughter-in-law were by her side. Brazella was a former resident of Pound, Va. She was of the Baptist faith and attended Mt Zion Baptist Church. She was the manager and retired from Peoples Bank of Pound/First Virginia Bank after 30+years, she was also co-owner and manager of B&J Grocery for 20 years. Brazella attended Dewey School and then graduated from Pound High School where she excelled in basketball and was a member of the 1953 state championship team. After her retirement she and Jack moved to Abingdon to be close to the lake so they could fish daily. She enjoyed painting, quilting, and caring for her flowers. She was an avid reader and enjoyed talking to her friends on the phone. Brazella was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Sturgill; her parents, Ewing Oliver Stidham Sr. and Bessie Ellen (Meade) Stidham; a sister, Jettie Stidham; brothers, Ewing, Odell, Delmer and Troy Stidham; and a special niece, Norma Jackson. Survivors include her son, Jack A. Sturgill and wife, Kathy, of Abingdon, Va.; grandson, Jonathan Sturgill-Travis Air Force Base, Fairfield, Calif.; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends, Linda Lovens, Becky Nunley, Laura Stidham and Aleta Sturgill; and a host of friends and loved ones. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, in the Baker Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Randy Carter officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until time of services. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Oliver Stidham Cemetery-Pound, Va., where family members and friends will serve as pallbearers. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10 a.m. to prepare to go in procession to the cemetery. Baker Funeral Home-Pound, Va. is serving of Brazella Eileen Sturgill. www.bakerfuneralhmepound.com.

