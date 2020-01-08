Stubbs, Mark Session

Mark Session Stubbs, age 57, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Mark was born in August, Ga., on April 20, 1962, and grew up in Bristol, Tenn. He was a proud University of Tennessee graduate and a devoted (maybe even maniacal) Volunteer fan. His love of college football knew no bounds. He was an expert at making everyone he knew laugh and smile with his sensational wit. He was famous for giving all of his friends and family the most awesome nicknames. He was the most special loving, generous husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his wife, Ivy Ullery Stubbs; son, Kevin Stubbs; daughter, Caroline Hitchcock and husband, Alex; his parents, Dr. Hal and Barbara Stubbs; his sister, Missy Mossman; sister, Molly Jones and husband, Scott; brother, Philip Stubbs; and all of his nieces and nephews whom he loved so much. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 3:30 until 5 p.m. at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. The memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. with Pastor Brent Ronald officiating. In lieu flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation to the V Foundation for Cancer Research (v.org). Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
