ABINGDON, Va. Willie Stuart, 91, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at his residence in Abingdon, Va. Mr. Stuart was born on December 4, 1927, to the late Joseph and Virginia Buamgardner Stuart. He loved spending time working in his garden and farming. Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Stuart; two brothers, Dutch and George Stuart; and one sister, Margie Harold. Survivors include daughter, Betty Lou Sweet and husband, Carl; grandson, Kevin Sweet and wife, Kim; two great-grandsons, Kaden and Konnor; two brothers, Stoney Stuart and wife, Pat, Tom Stuart and wife, Eva; one sister, Mary Neal; also, several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Frost Funeral Home Chapel with a funeral service following visitation with Preacher Dwayne Dillard officiating. A committal service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in the Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the committal service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:15 p.m. Serving as pallbearers will be Travis, Brian and Zach Fritz, and Jackie Stuart. Honorary pallbearers will be Kaden and Konnor Sweet, Donnie Fritz and Tommy Roberts. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA. 24210 is honored to serve the Stuart family.