ABINGDON, Va. Virginia Frances Vannoy Stroup, 100 years of age, passed on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, in Abingdon Health & Rehab Center. Mrs. Stroup attended Rosedale Baptist Church and was a faithful supporter of In Touch Ministries as well as the Oral Roberts Foundation. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alex Franklin Vannoy and Flossie Davis Vannoy; husband, Robert B. Stroup; brothers, James "Curly" Vannoy, Dan Vannoy, and Paul Vannoy; and sisters, Blanche Hill, Hazel Roberts, and Louise Vannoy. Mrs. Stroup is survived by three sons, James F. (Gloria) Stroup of Abingdon, Va., Jerry B. (Margaret) Stroup of Fla., and Harry E. Stroup of Abingdon, Va.; four daughters, Joyce (Bobby) Manuel of Bristol, Tenn., Kathy Hermann of Bristol, Va., Linda (Leon) Bryan of Ga., and Penny Stroup of Texas; sister, Irene Parks of Abingdon, Va.; 11 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family will be held 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, January 31, 2020, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the funeral home with the Rev. Gordon Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens where Jonathan Crain, Maxwell Orebaugh, Jeff Stroup, Brandon Campbell, Nick Hermann, and Johnny Denton will serve as pallbearers. Bobby Arnold will serve as an honorary pallbearer. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Virginia Frances Vannoy Stroup is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
427 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24210