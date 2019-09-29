BRISTOL, Va. Willie "Billie" Nickels Stringer, age 96, passed away at her home on Friday, September 27, 2019. Billie was born October 7, 1922, in Mendota, Va. She was the daughter of the late William Wolfe Nickels and Martha Shufflebarger Nickels. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joel William Stringer; two brothers; and five sisters. She attended Hamilton High School in Mendota, Va., worked for Kelly and Green in Bristol, Va., and retired from Raytheon in Bristol, Tenn. Billie was a beloved Sunday School Teacher at Midway Baptist for many years and was a member of Green Springs Presbyterian at the time of her passing. Billie is survived by her son, John Stringer; daughter, Becca Stringer Burnette and her husband, Joe Burnette; grandchildren, Chase Hobson, Carmen Roberts, and Angelina Rutherford; great-grandchildren, Devin and Christian Roberts, Preston and Morgan Rutherford; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family members. Visitation with the family will be held from 1:30 until 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m. in Knollkreg Memorial Park with the Rev. Jon Martin officiating. Pallbearers will be Chase Hobson, Preston Rutherford, Devin Roberts, Christian Roberts, and nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be Lloyd Lusk, Don Carty, John Lee Jellicorse, and Jim Stringer. The family would like to thank Lloyd Lusk and Mary Jane Crosby for their great friendship. They would also like to thank Divine Home Health and their very special employees Dwanna and Betty. The family of Willie "Billie" Nickels Stringer is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.

