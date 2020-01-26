LEBANON, Va. Marty Wayne Street, age 47, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 24, 2020. Funeral services for Marty Wayne Street will be conducted at 1 p.m. January 27, 2020, in the Combs Funeral Service chapel with the Rev. Brad Cook officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Green Hills Memory Gardens, in Claypool Hill, Va. Pallbearers will be members of the Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 1147 Lebanon, VA 24266. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, Va. 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Street family.
