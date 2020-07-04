Street, June

June K. Street passed away peacefully on December 8, 2019, in Naples, Florida. She was born on October 19, 1933, to Charlie and Nora Keen on Pilgrim's Knob in Buchanan County, Virginia. June graduated from Grundy High School in Grundy, Virginia. She married Nicholas D. Street on October 30, 1953. June had two children, Robert D.Street of Corvallis, Oregon, and David A. Street of Naples, Florida. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ken Street, Emily Williams, Elisa Masias Street, Oliviah Street, Nicholas Street, and Edward Street. June was a long-time resident at South Holston Lake, Abingdon, Virginia. She loved living on the lake and gardening, cooking and entertaining friends. She loved her family. She spent the latter years of her life in Naples, Florida. There will be a celebration of her life at her home on South Holston Lake on September 6, 2020.

