Street, James Hiram

James Hiram Street, 62, of the Watkins Branch section of Grundy, Va., passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his home following a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Bluefield, W.Va., he was the son of Hiram Atwell "H.A." Street of Bonita Springs, Fla., and Grundy, Va., and Edith Goff Street of Abingdon, Va. He was a lifelong resident of Buchanan County and was a member of Grundy Church of Christ. James graduated from Grundy High School in 1976, received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Tennessee in 1984, received his Juris Doctorate from Memphis State University in 1987 and began practicing law in 1988. James practiced law for the Street Law Firm, LLP, was qualified to practice in the Supreme Court of Virginia and the District Court for the Western District of Virginia, a member of the Virginia State Bar and Virginia Bar Association and was a Kentucky Colonel. He was also very active in scouting from a young age. He received the rank of Life Scout in the Lonesome Pine Council and took that passion and interest and became Scoutmaster of Troop 743 (Sponsored by Buchanan First Presbyterian Church) for many years. He later served as Assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 740 (Sponsored by Grundy Church of Christ and later Buchanan First Presbyterian Church). He received many awards while in scouting, including the Vigil Honor, Silver Beaver Award, Pioneer Award and Wood Badge. He was instrumental in planning, funding and running several trips out west in 1991, 1994, 1997, 2000 and 2003 that traversed over 23 states and 10 National Parks and Historic Sites. He further encouraged growth by serving on the Sequoyah Council Board and establishing local foundations Breaks Scout Transportation Foundation and Breaks Scout Foundation. Mr. Street loved his community, state and nation. He served on multiple foundations that had a lasting impact on many people. In his free time, he enjoyed photographing National Parks and wildlife, hunting, gun collecting and gun education and safety, was a wine enthusiast enjoying the scientific process and collecting various vintages. James had a passion for aviation and was a pilot. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Judy Naomi (Childress) Street of Grundy, Va.; his parents, Hiram Atwell "H.A." Street of Bonita Springs, Fla. and Grundy, Va., and Edith (Goff) Street of Abingdon, Va.; his daughter, Elizabeth Mariah Street and boyfriend, Justin Mark Hinkle, of Christiansburg, Va.; his brother, Marcus Allen "Marty" Street of Abingdon, Va.; his uncles, Nicholas D. "Nick" Street and wife, Faye and Russell K. Street and wife, Connie; and special great-niece, Anna Kathryn Cook. Funeral Services for James will be conducted Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Mountain Rest Mausoleum at Mountain Valley Memorial Park, in Big Rock, Va., with Evg. Dennis Wimmer and Evg. William L. Neeley officiating. Entombment will follow. Special Music will be performed by Dr. Clint Sutherland at the cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the mausoleum will be restricted to no more than 25 people, but others may congregate outside the mausoleum while practicing safe social distancing. Active pallbearers will be Dan Street, Mark Belcher, David Paul Wilburn, Curtis Mullins Jr., Justin Hinkle, Frank Arthur Norris, Sheldon Hay and Ron Thomason. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Mutter, Gina Simpson, Marty Large, Bob Breimann, Elizabeth Davis, Jennifer Potter, Donald Belcher, Ronald Childress, Mark Ratliff, Dr. Hanz Lee and Dr. Faize (both of M.D. Anderson Cancer Center) and Dr. Vickie Morgan of Bristol Oncology. The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238 or M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 301439, Houston, TX 77230. Grundy Funeral Home of Grundy, Va. is honored to serve the family of JAMES HIRAM STREET.
Service information
Jul 11
Funeral
Saturday, July 11, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
New owner reopens café to continue legacy of chef who died in accident 3 months ago
-
Bristol, Va. School Board sets new start times for fall
-
School systems in Sullivan County release plans for 2020-2021 school year
-
Wolf Hills Brewing Co., craft brewery in Abingdon, now bubbling in new location
-
UPDATE: Bristol man fatally struck by train early Monday morning
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.