Leonard A. Stratton, age 88, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with our Lord and Savior on Monday, December 16, 2019. He was born February 4, 1931 in Phillips, Va., a son of the late F.S. and Annie Stratton. Leonard graduated from Appalachia High School and attended King College. He served in USAF 1951-1955 and was a Korean War Veteran. Leonard married Laura Morton, the love of his life. He was employed by Raytheon 1955 and retired June 1, 1992 as a test method engineer. Leonard loved to golf and made a hole-in-one at Clear Creek Golf Course. He coached Little League Baseball at Fairview Little League. Leonard was a member of Virginia Avenue Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Laura M. Stratton; sons, Edward "Eddie" Stratton and Leonard M. Stratton; sisters, Frances E. Legg and Annie Lucille Stratton; brothers, Edward E., Ray and William Roger Stratton. Survivors include his son, Keith Stratton and wife, Janice; grandchildren, Leonard M. Stratton II, Casey E. Stratton, Hunter A. Stratton; great- grandchildren, Isabella, Arianna, Kailyn, Laura and Remi; five nephews and two nieces. The funeral service for Mr. Stratton will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with military honors conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be private at Mountain View Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.