Leonard A. Stratton, age 88, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with our Lord and Savior on Monday, December 16, 2019. He was born February 4, 1931 in Phillips, Va., a son of the late F.S. and Annie Stratton. Leonard graduated from Appalachia High School and attended King College. He served in USAF 1951-1955 and was a Korean War Veteran. Leonard married Laura Morton, the love of his life. He was employed by Raytheon 1955 and retired June 1, 1992 as a test method engineer. Leonard loved to golf and made a hole-in-one at Clear Creek Golf Course. He coached Little League Baseball at Fairview Little League. Leonard was a member of Virginia Avenue Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Laura M. Stratton; sons, Edward "Eddie" Stratton and Leonard M. Stratton; sisters, Frances E. Legg and Annie Lucille Stratton; brothers, Edward E., Ray and William Roger Stratton. Survivors include his son, Keith Stratton and wife, Janice; grandchildren, Leonard M. Stratton II, Casey E. Stratton, Hunter A. Stratton; great- grandchildren, Isabella, Arianna, Kailyn, Laura and Remi; five nephews and two nieces. The funeral service for Mr. Stratton will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with military honors conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be private at Mountain View Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments