Leonard A. Stratton, age 88, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with our Lord and Savior on Monday, December 16, 2019. The funeral service for Mr. Stratton will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with military honors conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be private at Mountain View Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.