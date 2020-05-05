MARION, Va. Lee Anna Stratton, age 80, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at her home in Marion, Va. She was born in Marion, Va., to the late Howard and Lela Shupe Stratton. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Buford and Jimmy Stratton. Lee Anna retired from the Smyth County Community Hospital after 30 years of service and attended the Marion Church of the Nazarene. She loved to watch TV, work on puzzle books, and going to the stores. She was a very sweet and kind person. She is survived by her companion of 65 years, Roy Snider, and many neighbors and friends. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday May 7, 2020, at Rose Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum with Pastor Paul Shallenburg officiating. Interment will be held at Rose Lawn Cemetery. Friends are welcome to come by Bradley's Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. for a private viewing on Thursday. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Stratton.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.