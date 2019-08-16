Larry Thomas Story, of Abingdon, Virginia, went home to be with God on Monday, August 12, 2019. Larry was generous, kind, and funny and will be remembered at a service at New Grace Baptist Church in Bristol, Tennessee, on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. Pastor Sam Haynes will officiate. The family will receive visitors at 9:30 a.m., and his body will be laid to rest at Shelby Hill Cemetery immediately following the service. His friends Dennis Carothers, Bill Carr, Chris Ferris, Dennis Ford, Don Griffith, Chris Ihrke, Declan Jogi, Ian Krug, Phil McClain, Lacey O'Quinn, Grayson Story, Jared Story, Doyle Watkins, and Charles Wilson will serve as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements are have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.