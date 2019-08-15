Larry Thomas Story, of Abingdon, Virginia, went home to be with God on Monday, August 12, 2019. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Mary Ann; his children, Angela, Brandon and Mariel, and Cynthia and Declan Jogi, and their families; his brother, Ron; his sister, Jackie; and his brother-in-law, Charlie Wilson; and their families. Larry also leaves behind his stepchildren, LaVonda Cole and Danny and Amy Salyer and their families; many cousins and friends, including church families at New Grace Baptist Church in Bristol, Tennessee and Faith Baptist Church in Chelsea, Michigan. Born in Lexington, North Carolina, on February 20, 1951, to the late Rev. Jack and Virginia Story, Larry moved to Michigan in 1967 and graduated from John Glenn High School in 1969. He spent most of his career in southeast Michigan in the grading and excavating business. In the 1980s, he worked in Bristol as a builder and was particularly proud of his work on the Belle Meadows Baptist Church. For the last several years, he and Mary Ann served as caregivers to his mother, father, and first wife, Kathy. Larry loved barbecue, and made his own Lexington-style dip and slaw, as well as his own cocktail sauce. He also loved cars, particularly his '66 Toronado (frost green), '61 Corvette (roman red with flames), and numerous Lincoln Town Cars, and Ford F-150s. He could fix about anything on a car or a house and often did with the help of his late friend Harold Sizemore. He loved singing and playing southern gospel music, and led the choir at Faith Baptist Church in Chelsea, Michigan. He was a smooth electric and upright bass player, favoring Rickenbacker basses and Kustom amps, and held strong opinions about how loud drums should be in gospel music. A lifelong Republican, he campaigned for Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush. Larry was steady, strong, and soft-spoken, sometimes capable of extraordinary feats such as coasting an out-of-gas 1979 Lincoln Continental from the on-ramp at Exit 3 on I-81 to the off ramp at Exit 5, and safely to a gas pump, or taking five grandkids, all boys under the age of 8, to Chick-Fil-A singlehandedly. He was loved and liked by just about everyone who knew him, and he will be missed. Larry was generous, kind, and funny and will be remembered at a service at New Grace Baptist Church in Bristol, Tennessee on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. Pastor Sam Haynes will officiate. The family will receive visitors at 9:30 a.m., and his body will be laid to rest at Shelby Hill Cemetery immediately following the service. His friends, Dennis Carothers, Bill Carr, Chris Ferris, Dennis Ford, Don Griffith, Chris Ihrke, Declan Jogi, Ian Krug, Phil McClain, Lacey O'Quinn, Grayson Story, Jared Story, Doyle Watkins, and Charles Wilson will serve as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements are have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.