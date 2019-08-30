Sharron M. Stoots, 74, of Loyall, formerly of Bristol, Va., passed away peacefully on August 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Sharron was born on December 1, 1944, in Bristol, Va., to the late Robert Fugate Tate Jr. and Nina Maines Tate. She had resided in Harlan for the past 22 years, having worked at WalMart, Belk, and retiring from CVS as a Pharmacy Tech. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Loyall. Her hobbies included collecting trains and gardening. She loved her family, and her Lord and Savior. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her, sisters, Virginia Gobble and Doris Anne Henry and brother, Jimmy Tate. She is survived by her loving children, Angela (Harry) Creech and Andrew Stoots; grandchildren, Elizabeth Renee (Richard) Harris and Joseph Ray (Jordan) Creech; sisters, Betty Noonkester, Janice Wright Hobbs, and Pat Burton; brother, Marvin Tate; she leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends to mourn her passing. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home, 114 South 3rd Street, Harlan, KY 40831. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in the Chapel of the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home with Dr. Roy Lucas officiating. Music will be provided by Ernie Hawkins. Burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Resthaven Cemetery in Keith, Ky. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery chapel just prior to service time. Flowers are welcomed, but memorials are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2972 S. US Highway 25 E, Barbourville, KY 40906. Please feel free to leave a condolence, memory, or photo at www.aljfh.com. Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Sharron M. Stoots.
