Stone Sr., Bruce A.

Bruce A. Stone Sr. Bruce A. Stone Sr., age 81, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 12 until 2 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Masonic funeral rites will be rendered on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home by the brethren of the Abingdon Masonic Lodge No. 48. A funeral ceremony will follow Masonic funeral rites with the Rev. Barbara Doyle and the Rev. Barbara Farmer officiating. A committal service will follow the funeral ceremony in the Chapel of Memories Mausoleum of Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Bruce A. Stone, Sr. is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).

To plant a tree in memory of Bruce Stone, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

