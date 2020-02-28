Stone, Archie

Archie Stone passed in peace on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the age of 64. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Flora Stone; daughter, Leona Stone; sister, Betty Stone; brothers, Howard Wyatt, Jerry Stone and Roy Stone. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Stone; daughter, Melanie Stone; stepdaughters, Heather Sluder and Sabrina Cox; grandsons, Bubba and Jimmy; one granddaughter; sister Mary Moore; brother Garland Stone Sr.; several nieces and nephews; special nephew, David Stone; and special niece, Rebecca Riddle. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
