JoAnne Myers Stinson, 81, of Lebanon, Va., passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 28, in the Maplewood Cemetery in Tazewell, Va. Share condolences with the Stinson family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.

