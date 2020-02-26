JoAnne Myers Stinson, 81, of Lebanon, Va., passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Born in Tazewell County, Va., on April 1, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Cletis and Louise Whitt Myers. She loved her family, was an avid reader, and enjoyed cooking and sewing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Ray Stinson; sisters-in-law, Carol Ball and Edith Lell; Bill Stinson. Survivors include her son, Billy Stinson and wife, Donna; daughter, Lana Amos; son-in-law, Richard Amos; grandchildren, January Murphy and husband, Matt; great-grandson, Bradley Murphy; siblings, Betty Haymore, Janet Taylor, Bonnie Bray, Jenny O'Daniel, Charlene McMurray, Blane Myers, Phillip Myers, and Darrell Myers; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Stinson; brother-in-law, Jerry Stinson; numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Darrell Fletcher officiating. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, in the Maplewood Cemetery in Tazewell, Va. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Share memories and condolences with the Stinson family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.

