JoAnne Myers Stinson, 81, of Lebanon, Va., passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Born in Tazewell County, Va., on April 1, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Cletis and Louise Whitt Myers. She loved her family, was an avid reader, and enjoyed cooking and sewing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Ray Stinson; sisters-in-law, Carol Ball and Edith Lell; Bill Stinson. Survivors include her son, Billy Stinson and wife, Donna; daughter, Lana Amos; son-in-law, Richard Amos; grandchildren, January Murphy and husband, Matt; great-grandson, Bradley Murphy; siblings, Betty Haymore, Janet Taylor, Bonnie Bray, Jenny O'Daniel, Charlene McMurray, Blane Myers, Phillip Myers, and Darrell Myers; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Stinson; brother-in-law, Jerry Stinson; numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Darrell Fletcher officiating. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, in the Maplewood Cemetery in Tazewell, Va. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Share memories and condolences with the Stinson family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
7 Tate Street
LEBANON, VA 24266
8:00PM
7 Tate Street
LEBANON, VA 24266
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas