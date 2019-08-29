Claudia Rose Stinson, age 84, of Honaker, Virginia, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, in a Lebanon, Virginia, nursing facility. Born on April 3, 1935, in Russell County, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Mitchell and Eula Honaker Stinson. A lifelong resident of the area, she was a devoted Christian and member of Blackford Community Church. She was a forty-four year employee of Honaker High School cafeteria, having missed only ten days during her employment. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Wayne Stinson, Harry Stinson, and Garnett Stinson; two sisters, Imogene Thompson and Sue Stinson; two brothers-in-law, Gonion Edwards and Bill Counts; and two nieces, Robin Edwards and Brenda Thompson. Survivors include two sisters, Wanda Fletcher and husband, Doug, and Syliva Vandyke and husband, Bill, all of Honaker; brother-in-law, Earl Thompson; sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Vance and Norma Griffith; several nieces and nephews also survive. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7 Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, August, 30, 2019, at the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel, in Honaker, Virginia, with the Rev. Guy Harris officiating. Interment will follow in the Lockhart Chapel Cemetery on Big A Mountain, Virginia. Pallbearers will be William Counts, Trevor Counts, Rodney Howard, Larry Stinson, Randy Stinson, Cody Stinson, Caleb Stinson, Kevin McGlothlin, and Blake Stinson. Honorary pallbearers will be Jackie Taylor, Bill Crabtree, Gary Stinson, Chuck Price, Jim McGlothlin, Bill Vandyke, Chuck Eaton, Earl Thompson, Jerry Stinson, Glen Stinson, and the men of Blackford Community Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Blackford Community Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family will receive friends at the Honaker Funeral Home after 6 p.m Thursday, where an evening service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.

