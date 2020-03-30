Wilma Stinnette, 90, of Bristol, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord, on Saturday, March 28, 2020, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tennessee. She was born in Linden, Virginia. on September 17, 1929, a daughter of the late James Abner and Lilly Snader Murray. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Henry Stinnette Sr.; infant son, Robert Edward Stinnette; three sisters and two brothers. Wilma was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a Homemaker most of her life. She loved spending time with her family. She loved to shop, especially on QVC and cook. She enjoyed reading her Bible and watching Christian TV. She loved her animals. She was a member of Beaverview Baptist Church. Wilma is survived by one daughter, Denise Rugar and husband, Chuck, who was like a son; two sons, Robert Henry Stinnette Jr., and James Edward Stinnette; four grandchildren, Amanda Stinnette, Chelsey Rugar, Robby Rugar and Watana Rugar; special friend, Jim Hill; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the current health concerns and restrictions a private graveside service and interment will be conducted. The family would like give a special "Thank You" to everyone for their thoughts and prayers during these difficult times. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Stinnette and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.
