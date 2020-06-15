Betty M. Stine, age 91, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her residence. She was born on January 25, 1929 in Bristol, Tenn., a daughter of the late James Reeves and Almeda Morrell Jones. Betty was a member of Sunrise Baptist Church. She retired from banking after 40 years in Tennessee, Virginia and Florida. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Stine; son, Allen Stine; daughter, Carolyn Moore; daughter-in-law, Brenda Stine; brothers, Fred Jones (Frances), Lester Jones (Mary Alice), Lewis Jones (Edna), Floyd Jones (Mary), and Billy Jones (Patricia); sisters, Martha Riley (Jim), Mary Mumpower (T.C.), Anne Hashbarger (Kenneth), Frances Agnes Jones; and special nieces, Bethany Emmert and Madison Ranson. Survivors include her son, Eddie Stine; daughter, Debbie Chapman; daughter-in-law, Diane Stine; grandchildren, Chris Stine and wife, Cindy, Mike Stine and wife, Tammy, Scottie Stine and wife, Angie, Robin Cansler, Natasha and Josh; several great-grandchildren; special friends, Dr. Roy and Anne Branson, Patsy Gross, Priscilla Burch; several other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A graveside service will be held 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Shipley Cemetery with Dr. Roy Branson officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sunrise Baptist Church, c/o Jesse Wise 413 Springdale Drive, Bristol, TN 37620. The family would like to say a special thanks to the following family members and friends for their expressions of caring and love, Paula Jones Campbell and husband Joey, their daughter, Ashley Campbell and her fianc�, Joe Woods and their children, Aria and Noah, Don Emmert and daughter Ellie, Mike Jones and wife DeDe, and their children, Kennedy and Bailey, Billy Jones, II, and children, Christian and Alexa, Lindsey Jones and wife Jamie and family, Michael and Linda Jones, Rick and Penny Baker, Peggy Holleva, Karen Edmison, Dr. Roy and Anne Branson, and Lynne Parker. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Breaking
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.