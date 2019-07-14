Mr. Dexter Lee Stilwell, 71, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at his home in Kannapolis. Mr. Stilwell was born on December 20, 1947, in Vansant, Va., a son of the late Jesse James Stilwell and Jennie Jackson Stilwell. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in Vietnam and was member of the American Legion. Before retiring, he worked as a master certified plumber and electrician. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Sally Anne Descutner Stilwell; a sister, Emma Lockhart; and a brother, Lindsey Stilwell. Mr. Stilwell is survived by three sons, Cheyne Stilwell and wife, Katrina, of Mooresville, N.C., Greg Stilwell of Sterling, Vs., and Jesse Stilwell and wife, Miriam, of Kannapolis, N.C.; six sisters, Goldie Hale of Swords Creek, Va., Ethel Stilwell of Vansant, Va., Dorothy Bostic of Vansant, Va., Mildred Breeding of Vansant, Va., Mona Woodward of Honaker, Va., and Miranda McGlothin of Vansant, Va.; four brothers, Darrel Stilwell of Mechanicsville, Va., Piney Wayne Stilwell of Brandy Station, Va., Henry Stilwell of Swords Creek, Va., and Harley Stilwell of Warrenton, Va.; and two grandchildren, Josiah Stilwell and Kaeleb Stilwell, both of Mooresville, N.C. Memorials may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mr. Stilwell.