Loretta Castle Stiltner, 87, of Abingdon, Virginia, formerly of Grundy, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on May 4, 2020. She was a member of Central Baptist Church, Abingdon. Loretta loved attending church, reading her Bible, and was a true prayer warrior! Family was a priority, gathering every Sunday following church for a Mamaw home-cooked meal. She was known by many for her skill at cake baking and decorating and was always one to offer a gentle touch and welcoming smile, frequently identified as the "sweetest person I ever met." She was preceded in death by her parents, William Harvey and Pearlie Catherine Jessee Castle and husband of 67 years, Lundy Harold Stiltner. Loretta is survived by one brother, Harold Gene Castle of Lebanon, Virginia; two sons, Gary Stiltner and wife, Jennifer, of Abingdon, Va., and Jimmy Stiltner and wife, Kathy, of Pilgrim's Knob, Virginia; two daughters, Debbie Calhoun and husband, Brian, of Kingsport, Tenn., and Cyndee Daugherty and husband, Roger, of Abingdon, Va.; grandchildren, Tony Stiltner (Stephanie) Jr., Stiltner (Regan), Suzanne Stiltner (Kyle), Penny Presley (Damon), Jill Horne (Scotty), Isaac Stiltner, Nathaniel Calhoun, Lyndsi Calhoun (Josiah), Chelsa Taylor (Nate), Kiran Daugherty; and 12 great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be conducted Friday, May 8, 2020, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Les Ketron and the Rev. Jerry Eggers officiating. The family wishes to thank the staff of Commonwealth Senior Living and Johnston Memorial Hospital for their loving care and support. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Loretta Castle Stiltner is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700.
