RICH VALLEY, Va. Shirley Gillespie Stewart, age 69, passed away at her home Saturday August 31, 2019. She was a loving devoted mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Mary Gillespie; and son, Dennis Lee Gillespie. Shirley is survived by her son, William E. Strouth Sr. and wife, Melissa; brother, Buddy Gillespie; sister, Virginia "Jean" Keith; 10 grandchildren; 8 great- grandchildren; special aunts, Mattie Bell Anderson and Dorothy Lamie; special friends, Peggy Emery, Mary Blevins, Betty Strouth and Judy Holmes; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Tuesday September 3, 2019, at Ridgedale United Methodist Church with the Rev. Mack Blevins and the Rev. Ray Wolford officiating. Burial will follow in the Ridgedale Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to help with funeral expences Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. D.R. Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Va. is honored to be serving the Shirley Gillespie Stewart family.

