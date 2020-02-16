GLADE SPRING, Va. Shirley Ann Goff Stewart, age 81, of Glade Spring, Va., passed on Friday, February 14, 2020. Shirley was born in Plasterco, Va., to the late Claude R. Goff and Pauline Ferguson Goff. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Stewart; sister, Claudette Snyder; and brother, Wayne Goff. She is survived by two sons, Michael Stewart of Lynchburg, Va., and Mark Preston Stewart of Glade Spring, Va.; brother, Wilbur R. Goff and his wife, Jeannie of Bristol, Va.; brother, J.R. Goff of Fla.; granddaughter, Amanda Stewart, Amanda's mother, Christy Widner of Emory; her best friend, Brenda Burke of Abingdon Va.; and many nieces and nephews. Shirley graduated from Glade Spring High School in 1957. After high school she spent several years with the FBI in Washington, D.C. She slowly migrated back home over several years, living in several different places throughout Va., with her family. She wore many hats in her 81 years, but the one she loved the most was mother, aunt, and grandmother. She was very artistic and enjoyed crafts and ceramics that led to working craft shows with her brother, Wilbur and his wife, Jeannie. She enjoyed her time working with the Patrick Henry High School Choir Boosters in the late 80's. After Joe's passing in 1995, Shirley took a position at Bristol Compressors, and retired in 2008. Once she settled back to her hometown in Glade, she enjoyed taking care of her furry kids, Cordy, Zoey, Willow and Buffy. Shirley enjoyed her family; she was always ready to play a game of gin rummy. Anyone lucky enough to walk in for a visit when she was making potato pancakes enjoyed a taste that will now forever be a longing, for nobody can sprinkle the exact amount of love Shirley added to each batch. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with the Rev. Barbara Farmer officiating. There will be no visitation prior to the service. It was Mrs. Stewart's wish to be cremated after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Smyth County Animal Shelter, 287 Fox Valley Road, Marion VA 24354 in Mrs. Stewart's name. The place where she first met her companion Cordy. The family of Shirley Ann Goff Stewart is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210 (276) 623-2700.

Service information

Feb 19
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
2:00PM
Main Street Chapel
427 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24210
